Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

