Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.