Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 531 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $223.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.65. CDW Co. has a one year low of $176.89 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

