Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTWO opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
