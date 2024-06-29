Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

