Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.