Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 427,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

MNA stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

