Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $16,920,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $498,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 111.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 74.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $269.09 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

