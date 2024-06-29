Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.