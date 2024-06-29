Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $438.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.86.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.