Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $979,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $449,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVN opened at $47.00 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

