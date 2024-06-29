Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,379 BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,795,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,300,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XFIV stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

