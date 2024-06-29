Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

