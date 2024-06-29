Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 9,260 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.