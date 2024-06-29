Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 25,125 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALO opened at $52.36 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

