Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 58.3% in June

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 4.8 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

