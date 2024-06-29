Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.00. Wipro shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 401,229 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Wipro by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,972,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wipro by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Wipro by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

