WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.29

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 46513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $209,682,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 85.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,577,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,980 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 38,900.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 621,546 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Recommended Stories

