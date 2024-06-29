WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 990 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.25).
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
