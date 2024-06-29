WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 990 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.25).

LON WPP opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Friday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a one year high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 763.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,244.00, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

