WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. WW International has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $13.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WW International last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

