X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

