XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
XBP Europe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XBPEW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. XBP Europe has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
About XBP Europe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XBP Europe
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.