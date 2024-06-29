XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW) Short Interest Down 22.5% in June

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

XBP Europe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBPEW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. XBP Europe has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

