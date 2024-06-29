Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.