2,330 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

