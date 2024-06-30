3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.71) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

LON:III opened at GBX 3,066 ($38.89) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,955.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,664.17. The company has a market cap of £29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,180 ($40.34).

In other news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.83), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($847,994.18). In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($35.79) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($254,079.67). In the last three months, insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $22,368,830. Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

