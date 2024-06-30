3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.71) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on III
3i Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at 3i Group
In other news, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.83), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($847,994.18). In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,821 ($35.79) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($254,079.67). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($36.83), for a total transaction of £668,473.81 ($847,994.18). In the last three months, insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $22,368,830. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
3i Group Company Profile
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.