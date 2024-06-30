4,195 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 53,904 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.66.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.