42-coin One Day Volume Hits $18.02 (42)

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $18.02 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $38,342.29 or 0.62001978 BTC on major exchanges.

Get 42-coin alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00121937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014617 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 42-coin

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.