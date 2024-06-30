ABBC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $10.36 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $412,860.37 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

