Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Guggenheim

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Accolade Stock Down 44.0 %

Accolade stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Accolade has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

