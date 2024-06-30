Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $66.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 8.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 107.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $63.48 on Thursday. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

