ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

