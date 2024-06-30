ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
