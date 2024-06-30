Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,779,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Shares of ADMLF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

