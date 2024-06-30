Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,779,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Adriatic Metals Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of ADMLF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.