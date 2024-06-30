Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.