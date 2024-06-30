Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 19,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

