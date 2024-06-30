AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.88. 3,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 735.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 121,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

