AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

