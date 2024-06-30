Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,719,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 8,089,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Air Canada stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Air Canada had a return on equity of 493.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

