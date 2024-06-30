Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $287.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
APD opened at $258.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
