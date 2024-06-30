AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.25

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AKT.A opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.

AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

