AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.25

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.54% from the stock’s previous close.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of AKT.A opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.
About AKITA Drilling
