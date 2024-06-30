Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $18.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

