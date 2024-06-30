Algoma Steel Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ASTL stock opened at C$9.49 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$13.54. The firm has a market cap of C$987.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

