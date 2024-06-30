Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $19.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Algorand alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00045941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,625,430 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.