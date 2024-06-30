Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Up 37.8% in June

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 827,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 419,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $28.48 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

