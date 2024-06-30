Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $288.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $253.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $252.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.