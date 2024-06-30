Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.77, but opened at $37.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 22,710 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

