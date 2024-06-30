Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,240 ($28.42) and last traded at GBX 2,260 ($28.67). 136,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 178,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($28.92).

Alpha Group International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £965.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,272.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,935.26.

Insider Activity at Alpha Group International

In other news, insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.89), for a total value of £20,034 ($25,414.18). 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

