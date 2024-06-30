Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

