Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

