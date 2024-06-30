Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7,267.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 550,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 542,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

