Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Enbridge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

