Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. Realty Income comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 313,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

